Saks Fifth Avenue and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Are Collaborating This Christmas

For the past 80 years, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been a classic Disney favorite. And for decades, legions of fans have found themselves associating their personalities with one of the dwarfs, or dressing up like Snow White. (Confession: That was us, last Halloween.)

To celebrate the beloved flick's milestone anniversary, this holiday season Saks Fifth Avenue will unite with Disney for an enchanting collaboration. What does this mean, exactly? Get ready to burst into spontaneous song...

Top fashion designers have all created special Snow White-inspired items that will be available this November. The Disney-inspired tropes will also be featured in New York’s Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window display.

If you want to take part in this magic—and get a snack—Saks is offering Disney-themed breakfasts at the cafe in its flagship store in New York. These breakfasts start on November 25th, and run through December 31st. Ticket prices range from $200 to $800. Reserve your seats now so you can share in this incredible Disney experience!

And if you just can't wait for November to roll around, follow #SaksHoliday for updates and additional information.