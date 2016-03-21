8 Smokin' Ways to Channel Your Inner '80s Glamazon for Prom

The '80s have been trending for awhile now, but Hedi Slimane really brought the decadent era into 2016—or fall 2016, specifically—with his Saint Laurent runway show at Paris Fashion Week. We could just picture the legendary supermodels of the decade (who are still going strong and looking hot, mind you) in the miniest of mini dresses, shimmering metallic lamé, louche pants silhouettes, down-to-there cleavage and up-to-here hemlines, and overly exaggerated everything.

The over-the-top pieces (but in a good way) just kind of make you want to embrace your inner Joan Collins from the '80s soap Dynasty and man-eat your way through a party and then launch a hostile takeover of your ex-husband's company or something. Back then, full-on sequins and power shoulders that would make a linebacker jealous were totally daytime appropriate—and bigger was always better. (The latter philosophy also applied to hairstyles.) Well, thanks to Saint Laurent, the glamazon look is so back. And the best part: You don't have to wait until fall to wear the attention-grabbing, take-no-prisoners party look right now. From statement ruffles to high-shine sparkles, here are eight '80-inspired dresses that you can wear to prom, to cocktail hour, and to anything in between.

