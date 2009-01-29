Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Safari
1. Why We Love ItThis season’s global reach highlights Africa and colonial India more as sources of inspiration than as blueprints for copying. Marked by contrasting earth tones, intricate wooden beads, and animal and block prints on delicate fabrics, the mood is less journey-into-the-wild than luxurious Abercrombie amp Kent safari tour.
How to Wear It
Pair these strong elements with basic and open shoes to make the look modern. And it all really looks better with a tan, whether you acquire it under the Serengeti sky or from a bottle.
Photos: left, Missoni; right, Ralph Lauren
2. CoachSnakeskin-printed leather sandal, Coach, $218; Call 866-262-2440.
3. Graham & SpencerSilk dress, Graham & Spencer, $288; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
4. Fiona PaxtonTulle with beads, chains and sequins necklace, Fiona Paxton , $288; at Henri Bendel, call 800-423-6335.
5. Rebecca TaylorCotton-spandex top, Rebecca Taylor, $150; Call 914-793-073.
6. Daslu and French ConnectionBelt, Daslu, $300; visit scoopnyc.com for stores.
Skirt, French Connection, $118; Call 830-997-1844.
7. Bagatelle for Ann TaylorPolyester jacket, Bagatelle for Ann Taylor, $149; visit anntaylor.com for stores.
8. Max MaraCotton-spandex shorts ($460) and leather belt ($320), Max Mara, Call 212-879-6100.
