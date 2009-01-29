This season’s global reach highlights Africa and colonial India more as sources of inspiration than as blueprints for copying. Marked by contrasting earth tones, intricate wooden beads, and animal and block prints on delicate fabrics, the mood is less journey-into-the-wild than luxurious Abercrombie amp Kent safari tour.



How to Wear It

Pair these strong elements with basic and open shoes to make the look modern. And it all really looks better with a tan, whether you acquire it under the Serengeti sky or from a bottle.



Photos: left, Missoni; right, Ralph Lauren