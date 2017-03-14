This Is How a Valentino Collection Gets Made

If you’re looking for some front-row editor type material, Made to Measure (referred to M2M in the biz) is THE place to digest your fashion video. The network has the most insider-y documentaries and brings you stories as fast as you can say, “couture.”

Today, M2M premieres Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli as part of their "Art of Style" series and walks viewers through how he conceptualizes his collections and what inspires him.

"Pierpaolo Piccioli embodies an energy and creativity that is a gift for any filmmaker," says Lisa Immordino Vreeland, the director of "Art of Style." "His passion was our guiding force, and his deep connection to Italian heritage gave us rich material to draw from. Rome is one of the most cinematic cities that has ever existed, and we hope this film captures his spirit and ethos for the house of Valentino."

Above, an exclusive look at the latest installment of M2M’s “Art of Style.”