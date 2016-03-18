The Top 6 Colors You'll See Everywhere This Spring

After a winter of drab grays, dark coats and navy, we're craving color. For a pick-me-up, look no further than the spring/summer 2016 shows that wrapped last fall. We combed each runway and pinpointed the top colors that were most prevalent among the collections.
For spring, designers gravitated toward autumnal shades, like tomato, spruce, tangerine, marigold, and sienna. In contrast, the one other trending color is rose quartz (aka one of Pantone's Colors of 2016). From Ralph Lauren Collection to Tory Burch, take a look the top colors that swept the runways, below.
-
1. Rose Quartz
Rose quartz was all over the runway. The sweet shade maintains its sophistication while still being soft and pretty.
Runway looks (from left): Simone Rocha, Dior, Carolina Herrera, Chanel
-
2. Tangerine
The citrus shade came in every shape, style, texture, and fabric at the spring shows. The best part? Tangerine flatters all skin tones.
Runway looks (from left): Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung, Christopher Kane
-
3. Spruce
Deeper than emerald, but livelier than olive, we bet spruce will be the new neutral for spring. Wear it as a flirty number (as seen at Lanvin) or as outerwear, like at Lemaire.
Runway looks (from left): Versace, Lemaire, Marni, Lanvin
-
4. Marigold
Marigold falls between canary and mustard, making it one of the more wearable shades on the yellow spectrum. Play with modern shades, as seen at Jil Sander, or with unexpected textures, like at Tory Burch.
Runway looks (from left): Narciso Rodriguez, Jil Sander, Tory Burch, Emilia Wickstead
-
5. Tomato
This fiery hue is meant for standing out. Go for a sporty look, as seen at Lacoste, or try for something sleek, like at Ralph Lauren Collection. For a girly version, take a cue from the Sonia Rykiel runway and slip on a sweet ruffled dress.
Runway looks (from left): Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Hermes, Sonia Rykiel
-
6. Sienna
Sienna is mostly seen on suede, but for spring, the brownish shade has found a place among silks—a friendlier textile for spring.
Runway looks (from left): Coach, Celine, Prada, Balmain