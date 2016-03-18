The Top 6 Colors You'll See Everywhere This Spring

After a winter of drab grays, dark coats and navy, we're craving color. For a pick-me-up, look no further than the spring/summer 2016 shows that wrapped last fall. We combed each runway and pinpointed the top colors that were most prevalent among the collections.

For spring, designers gravitated toward autumnal shades, like tomato, spruce, tangerine, marigold, and sienna. In contrast, the one other trending color is rose quartz (aka one of Pantone's Colors of 2016). From Ralph Lauren Collection to Tory Burch, take a look the top colors that swept the runways, below.

