12 Easy Styling Tricks to Steal from the Resort 2017 Shows 

The way the fashion calendar runs, designers are currently showing their resort 2017 collections, a line-up that falls between fall 2016 and spring 2017, and won't hit stores until sometime in October. We're still a few months out, but that doesn't mean we can't jump ahead and steal styling tricks for right now. After sifting through the resort runways and lookbooks, we found fun layering ideas, fresh color combos, and new ways to wear jewelry, that can give your summer look a cool, fashion-forward update. From wearing your pajama top as a jacket to mixing stripes, study up on these 12 styling tricks from the resort collections.
1. Oscar de la Renta
Add a colorful belt to update (and break up) a classic twinset look.
2. Rochas
Mix stripes—horizontal and vertical lines look new and modern together.
3. Tomas Maier
The fresh new color combo for summer: pale pink and orange.
4. Rosie Assoulin
Pants too big? Did you lose your drawstring? Tie your oversized pants with a nautical knot on the side for an instant update.
5. Louis Vuitton
Move your bracelet up to your bicep to create an upper arm cuff—a new way to wear jewelry with your sleeveless tops.
6. 3.1 Phillip Lim
Wear your pajama top as a jacket. Leave it open and layer it over a striped tee.
7. No. 21
Get another look out of your jumpsuit by unbuttoning it and tying it around the waist.
8. Carven
Slip on a skirt a few inches longer than your dress to add a ruffle trim effect.
9. Emilio Pucci
Why not wear your button-down backwards? Button the bottom ones around the waist and the leave the rest unbuttoned for a backless blouse look.
10. Chanel
Wear a graphic tee with your traditional skirt set to make it instantly cool.
11. Christian Dior
Instead of bracelets, try wrapping silk scarves around your wrists for a fun flowy effect.
12. Gucci
A retro logo tee looks so fun with a floral skirt for summer.