5 Cool Sock-and-Shoe Combos Inspired by the Fall Runway

Transform your fall footwear with the simple addition of chic socks. With the right pair, pumps become thigh-high boots and Mary Janes turn into sleek booties. We’ve rounded up our five favorite sock-and-shoe pairings from the runway and pinpointed similar options for you to shop now.
-
1. Vetements
Thigh-high socks are the perfect substitute for tall boots. When you pair them with booties in the same hue, your legs will go on for miles—and it’s like having two pairs of boots for the price of one!
Get the look: American Apparel socks, $18; americanapparel.net. Stuart Weitzman boots, $745; stuartweitzman.com.
-
2. Tod’s
Toughen up a miniskirt with zippered boots and thick, slouchy socks, which will keep you cozy in the crisp fall weather.
Get the look: Hue socks, $8; hue.com. Rag & Bone boots, $695; rag-bone.com.
-
3. Etro
Nothing says girly like Mary Janes. Temper the schoolgirl feel by pairing these shoes with soft, textured cashmere socks. These socks are men’s (size down)—they have some of the best pairs.
Get the look: B.ella socks, $55; nordstrom.com. Gucci Mary Janes, $850; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. Gucci
Ankle socks with a few stripes at the top are a Gucci signature. Wear a similar style with strappy heels, as shown on the runway, to complete your look.
Get the look: No Nonsense socks, $5; nononsense.com. Marc Jacobs Mary Janes, $450; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Missoni
Don’t shy away from color—put a bold-colored boot with a solid sock in a complementary hue. The combo works well with a printed sheath or coat—just be sure the colors don’t clash.
Get the look: Falke socks, $26; herroom.com. Jérôme Dreyfuss, $1,460; shopbop.com.