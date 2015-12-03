12 Epic Photos from Chanel's Pre-Fall Show in Rome

The incredible, jaw-dropping runway sets alone are enough to make Chanel one of the most highly anticipated shows around (well, and the clothing, too, of course). But all of that just doesn't compete when there's a destination thrown into the mix. For the brand's latest international Métiers d'Art show (which previously has been set in locations all over the world, from Dubai to Scotland), Karl Lagerfeld whisked Chanel showgoers to Rome—and then promptly back to Paris.

The designer uprooted the City of Lights and transported it to Italy, transforming Cinecittà Studios into a blacked-out Parisian streetscape littered with cute fleur shops, bistro table-laden cafes, old-school cinemas, and charming storefronts that felt dark and dangerous, and yet, nostalgic, all at the same time.

A stunning set demands an equally stunning line-up of models (It girls like Freja Beha Erichsen, Lara Stone, and Bella Hadid walked the runway) clad in dresses festooned with bows, sweet ruffled pieces, pearl-studded footwear, and three-piece tweed sets that were instantly hardened with high-shine leather, lace tights, and smoldering day-after makeup. The rebellious cool-girl aesthetic was right in line with the style M.O. of Lagerfeld's honored guests-slash-forever-muses—Kristen Stewart and Rooney Mara—who looked on from their front row seats.

Ahead, take a tour of Chanel's epic #parisinrome pre-fall show for yourself, from the set to the clothing.