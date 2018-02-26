Why You’re About to See Cowboy Boots, Sparkles, and Neon Everywhere

The drones at Dolce & Gabbana. The puppies at Tod's. Milan Fashion Week was filled with surprises that had absolutely nothing to do with fashion. And we were there for it all.

Of course, there were the clothes: the amazing cat raincoat at Marni, the embellished suits at Armani... And while you probably won't see us walking around with handbags that look like decapitated heads (ahem, Gucci), but there were several wearable trends that are sure to turn into huge movements before you know it.

Don't worry if you didn't get to catch every-single show. You can look at our notes from Milan Fashion Week below.

VIDEO: Check Out Versace's Show Here