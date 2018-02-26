Why You’re About to See Cowboy Boots, Sparkles, and Neon Everywhere

The drones at Dolce & Gabbana. The puppies at Tod's. Milan Fashion Week was filled with surprises that had absolutely nothing to do with fashion. And we were there for it all.
Of course, there were the clothes: the amazing cat raincoat at Marni, the embellished suits at Armani... And while you probably won't see us walking around with handbags that look like decapitated heads (ahem, Gucci), but there were several wearable trends that are sure to turn into huge movements before you know it.
Don't worry if you didn't get to catch every-single show. You can look at our notes from Milan Fashion Week below.
1. Cowboy Boots
Yes. It's still a thing. Cowboy boots were one of the biggest trends spotted at Milan Fashion week. There's really no wrong way to wear this trend. Play with metallic finishes—like the midi boots on Emporio Armani's runway or go all out with blue knee-highs similar to the ones spotted at Fendi. Looking for a less-is-more approach? Let Tod's suede and leather booties inspire your style.
Runway looks, from left: Tod's, Fendi, Emporio Armani
2. Après Ski Remix
You don't need to be able to afford to visit a Swiss chalet to master this trend. Before you know it, cozy knits in great patterns will be all over the place. Intarsia sweaters received a sexy upgrade thanks to Alessandro Dell’Acqua's one-shoulder designs at No. 21. Even MSGM and Prada proved that sweaters can be cool by flaunting their brand on logo-emblazoned knits.
Runway looks, from left: MSGM, No. 21, Prada
3. Statement Sequins
Milan's biggest brands couldn't resit adding major sparkles to their looks. (Why should they!) Sequins dominated at Dolce & Gabbana and turned classic jackets into glittery works of art at Gucci. But the ultimate party look came from the Attico presentation in the form of a peplum tube top and shiny trousers.
Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Attico
4. Slick Finish
The vinyl, PVC, patent-leather trend reached new heights in Milan as designers amped up the shine on ready-to-wear pieces. Marni's Francesco Risso grabbed our attention with vibrant coats that looked like they were covered in a fresh coat of paint. Even Fendi made us excited for the next rainy day with a slicker decked out in the label's iconic logo. The same high-shine look translated on to dresses à la Tod's runway show.
Runway looks, from left: Tod's, Marni, Fendi
5. Logo Mania
This trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. And we're totally fine with that. It's time to represent for your favorite brands like never before. Fendi and Versace models made it clear which team they're on with not-to-miss labels. And the Dolce & Gabbana crew showed off their devotion to the brand with "Fashion Sinner" tops. Even TOD's, a brand that's typically shy with their logo, created a handbag with the brand's logo written out in metal lettering.
Runway looks, from left: Fendi, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana
6. Neon
Moschino, Prada, and Marni brought the rainbow to the runway with a spectrum of neon shades. And the glowing colors weren't only splashed on to the clothes. Shoes, hats, gloves, and scarves were also tinted with the vivid hues.
Runway looks, from left: Moschino, Prada, Marni
7. '80s
Milan's designers had '80s fever, and you can see it in the larger-than-life shoulders on the coats at Alberta Ferretti. Gucci and Giorgio Armani paid homage to the girls working 9 to 5 in the '80s with power suits. And they both referenced the night-time vibes of the decade with metallic lamé fabrics.
Runway looks from left: Girogio Armani, Alberta Ferretti, Gucci