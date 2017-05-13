Here's How to Watch the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2018 Show Live from Kyoto

Straight from Japan, the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2018 show promises to be quite the to-do—and really, it’s not one to miss. Based on the House’s Instagram alone, it can be inferred that the new LV resort collection is inspired by Kyoto’s rich scenery, from blood-red sunsets to lush forests.

If you’re hoping to get a first glimpse at the new collection, look no further than InStyle.com. Check back below on Sunday, May 14 at 4:15 a.m. ET to catch the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2018 live stream straight from Kyoto, Japan. (And no worries if you can’t make it then—the show will replay here, too.)

&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ iframe&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;gt;