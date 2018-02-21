London Fashion Week Fall 2018: These Are the Trends You Need to Know Now

Another London Fashion Week has come and gone and, per usual, it delivered some seriously good British staples. But timeless trench coats (props to Rejina Pyo for making some great ones this season) and tea dresses aside, the most buzz-worthy styles on the runway were less about English heritage than building on it in unexpected ways. At this point, you’ve got the classics down anyways (if not we can help with that here
Haven’t been following along? We got you: Below our editors have sifted through every single show to bring you five emerging trends—from twinkly crystal embellishment to updated ‘60s motifs—on the edge of going big. Scroll down to get in on the action early.
1. Sequin Stunners
Bring on the ritz and glitz, darling. The gold sequins on Temperley London's evening gowns were nearly blinding (in the best way possible) as models strutted down the runway in sneakers. Emilia Wickstead worked with smaller sequins for an a-line dress layered under a beaded bustier. But the most jaw-dropping interpretation of the trend graced the Halpern runway with silver sparklers colliding with zebra and floral prints.
Runway looks, from left: Emilia Wickstead, Halpern, and Temperley London
2. Rad Paisley
All it takes to move this freewheeling motif past its hippie phase are fresh styling tricks. Consider the Sally Draper-esque blouses at J.W. Anderson—brilliantly balanced by clean-lined skirts and colorful sneakers—or how Ports 1961 used a slick patent trench and red boots to quiet the wild motif. And if you’d prefer the pattern on a midcentury-style dress (as seen at Margaret Howell) simply offset the retro vibes with super-modern accents, like an extra long belt and punky creepers.
Runway looks, from left: J.W. Anderson, Margaret Howell, and Ports 1961
3. Space Mission
While foil fabrics were a major theme in New York, British designers took the look a step further with outfits worthy of an intergalactic traveler. MM6 Maison Margiela turned out an entire collection of completely silver styles—right down to matching helmets and boots—and Marqués Almeida made metallic tracksuits that wouldn’t look out of place in the NASA lounge. But the most elegant take on the look was at Mary Katrantzou, where sculpted metallic silhouettes mingled with rich brocade and beading.
Runway looks, from left: Mary Katrantzou, MM6 Maison Margiel, and Marqués Almeida
4. Tapestry
The fashion houses also proved that they can turn your grandmother's curtains into a something that's totalyl chic. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi stayed true to its brand heritage with floral motifs, but kept us on our toes with thicker fabrics reminiscent of 17th century tapestry. Marqués Almeida made a case for black and gold brocade prints embroidered on trendy tops and pants. And on the other end of the spectrum, Simone Rocha went with a lighter palette for the tapestry-inspired designs.
Runway looks, from left: Simone Rocha, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and Marqués Almeida
5. Crystal Clear
Nothing grabs attention like an outfit encrusted with light-reflecting crystals. So the top designers at London Fashion Week kept us hypnotized with mesmerizing gems. Jewels subtly adorned a '20s-inspired dress at Erdem, added sparkle to Emilia Wickstead's ladylike creations, and lent a feminine touch to Christopher Kane's strong leather pieces.
Runway looks, from left: Emilia Wickstead, Christopher Kane, and Erdem