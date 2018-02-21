London Fashion Week Fall 2018: These Are the Trends You Need to Know Now

Another London Fashion Week has come and gone and, per usual, it delivered some seriously good British staples. But timeless trench coats (props to Rejina Pyo for making some great ones this season) and tea dresses aside, the most buzz-worthy styles on the runway were less about English heritage than building on it in unexpected ways. At this point, you’ve got the classics down anyways (if not we can help with that here , here , and here )—so let’s talk about what’s new!

Haven’t been following along? We got you: Below our editors have sifted through every single show to bring you five emerging trends—from twinkly crystal embellishment to updated ‘60s motifs—on the edge of going big. Scroll down to get in on the action early.