See the Top Looks from FIT's Future of Fashion Show

As far as senior theses go, students from the Fashion Institute of Technology do them a little differently: an annual Future of Fashion Runway Show featuring truly innovative looks from the top graduating fashion design students, all judged and hand chosen for a coveted spot on the runway by notable industry professionals (Ken Downing and Nicole Phelps, just to name a couple). No pressure, right?

Last night’s Future of Fashion Runway Show spotlighted looks from FIT’s five categories—knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion, and childrenswear—giving the audience a full spectrum of looks, from whimsical unicorn motifs to architectural ruffles to sultry sheer lace. In other words, if you want to see what emerging fashion designers are cooking up, look to the Future of Fashion Runway Show as a guide.

Slaven Vlasic, Getty

This year’s panel of judges included Ken Downing (Neiman Marcus), Nicole Phelps (Vogue Runway), Lilliana Vazquez (Today), Diana Tsui (New York Magazine’s The Cut) and Kemal Harris (stylist). On what surprised her most about this year’s looks, Tsui shares with InStyle it was the designers’ level of depth and self awareness. “They're really in touch with what's going on—not only in the fashion community but also the world at large. There's an awareness of trends but also an ability to buck them. That's especially hopeful as they progress forward in their careers.”

Slaven Vlasic, Getty

Downing agrees, “I am always pleased to see the graduating class at FIT has a great love of continuing the dream of fashion while always understanding the delicate balance of creating clothes that will appeal to a customer not only around the country but around the globe.”

Slaven Vlasic, Getty

As for what these judges wish for the future of fashion, Vasquez admits, “I hope these incredibly talented students continue to fight for their point of view. It can be a real challenge, especially for a young designer, but it's what makes each one of them unique and what will take them to the next level after FIT.”

See below for the Critic Award winning looks and insights from the Critic Award winning designers themselves.