See the Top Looks from FIT's Future of Fashion Show

As far as senior theses go, students from the Fashion Institute of Technology do them a little differently: an annual Future of Fashion Runway Show featuring truly innovative looks from the top graduating fashion design students, all judged and hand chosen for a coveted spot on the runway by notable industry professionals (Ken Downing and Nicole Phelps, just to name a couple). No pressure, right?
Last night’s Future of Fashion Runway Show spotlighted looks from FIT’s five categories—knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion, and childrenswear—giving the audience a full spectrum of looks, from whimsical unicorn motifs to architectural ruffles to sultry sheer lace. In other words, if you want to see what emerging fashion designers are cooking up, look to the Future of Fashion Runway Show as a guide.
This year’s panel of judges included Ken Downing (Neiman Marcus), Nicole Phelps (Vogue Runway), Lilliana Vazquez (Today), Diana Tsui (New York Magazine’s The Cut) and Kemal Harris (stylist). On what surprised her most about this year’s looks, Tsui shares with InStyle it was the designers’ level of depth and self awareness. “They're really in touch with what's going on—not only in the fashion community but also the world at large. There's an awareness of trends but also an ability to buck them. That's especially hopeful as they progress forward in their careers.”
Downing agrees, “I am always pleased to see the graduating class at FIT has a great love of continuing the dream of fashion while always understanding the delicate balance of creating clothes that will appeal to a customer not only around the country but around the globe.”
As for what these judges wish for the future of fashion, Vasquez admits, “I hope these incredibly talented students continue to fight for their point of view. It can be a real challenge, especially for a young designer, but it's what makes each one of them unique and what will take them to the next level after FIT.”
See below for the Critic Award winning looks and insights from the Critic Award winning designers themselves.
Selen Sahin, Sportswear
Where did you pull inspiration from for your look?
I got inspiration from my own life—growing up in Turkey and now studying in N.Y.C. [This experience] allowed me to bridge a gap between my traditional upbringing and my creativity. Also, I wanted to draw attention to the ever-growing industrial world with the fabrics, accessories, and forms.
Bria Hendrickson, Sportswear
Where did you pull inspiration from for your look?
I pulled my inspiration for this collection from my granddad, his journey through life, and the idea of how it should be lived. I was drawn to the idea of how we praise the beginning of a chapter in life but fear death. And in between those two extremes, we hoard memories. We hold on any way that we can to these moments. I realized he held on to a lot, and captured every moment he could. After he unexpectedly passed away last April, it impacted me tremendously as well as my family. I'm happy to tell not only my story, but his as well. This collection is my tribute to him and me showing my love for him the best way I know how.
Samantha Kirshner, Sportswear
Where did you pull inspiration from for your look?
I was inspired by the comparison between the words control and disorder. My collection studies the times of disorder and the emotional journey someone must go through in order to really gain control. Raw deconstruction is an important technique used to bring out a vulnerable yet romantic feel.
Jongah Nicole Lee, Childrenswear
What does being featured in the Future of Fashion Runway Show mean to you?
I am still in shock. I came from a different country, South Korea, to FIT to study womenswear, but I changed my design specialization to childrenswear. When I first switched, every one of my friends and professors doubted my choice, because they thought I was so far away from the childrenswear. But now this validates my decisions and proves to them and to myself that I made the right choice, and that means a lot to me.
Carolina Sanz, Special Occasion
What does being featured in the Future of Fashion Runway Show mean to you?
It's definitely a dream come true. As fashion design students, we spend four intense years full of sleepless nights and stress. We try to be the best artists and the best versions of ourselves as designers. But in such a tough industry, even the best of the best can be overlooked. To be featured in the Future of Fashion Runway Show means that these four years and the amount of work that has gone into each and every one of the things I've created has paid off. This is a great opportunity to get noticed and a stepping stone for launching my career.
Jin Young Kim, Intimate Apparel
Where did you pull inspiration from for your look?
My inspiration came from a sentence "Καλεπα τά καλα" in Greek. It contains three meanings: beauty is beautiful, beauty is difficult, and beauty is noble. Any of those definitions were not considered wrong or divided into different meanings in ancient Greek, [similar to how the word] 'light' is defined as 'bright' and 'color'. This sentence became my theme for this thesis collection and [I kept that mind throughout the process] of design, choosing color stories and fabrics, and even in the construction of making the garments. As a result, my thesis collection is completed with my own interpretation of what it means to me.
Yekaterina Burmatnova, Knitwear
What was most challenging about creating the look?
I have been hand knitting since I was a little girl, but I honestly knew nothing about the two-color brioche (the stitch used in the sweater). At the beginning of design process, I was sure I was going to knit this sweater, I just had no idea how. It took me almost a month to figure out the intricacies of this very compacted and labor-intensive stitch. It is truly one go my greatest accomplishments.
Aleksandra Gosiewski, Knitwear
Where did you pull inspiration from for your look?
Entering my final year at FIT, I knew I wanted to create a collection the reflected me and all my interests. Skóra, the name of my thesis collection, is a Polish word that translates to skin. My family comes from Poland; those are my roots, that is my skin, and ultimately part of who I am. In addition to fashion design, I am also passionate about innovation, biology, and sustainability. My intent was to combine all of these variables into one collection. Being the largest organ in the body, the skin serves as a protective layer made up of various cell and structures. Highlighting the beauty of the skin, I incorporated sheer details and interesting textures to create the final look.
Taylor Ormond, Sportswear
What was most challenging about creating the look?
The most challenging hurdle was time and keeping my sanity. It was a race against the clock to finish by the deadline. But after 44 dark chocolate bars, countless lattes, and a few tears here or there I accomplished what I had set out to do.