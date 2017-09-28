Feathers Are Here to Stay, As Told by Paris Fashion Week Runways

The feathers trend first took flight this season on the runways of Milan where looks of billowing feathers wafted down runways at Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, and No. 21. Turns out the flock has made its way to Paris Fashion Week as the trend continues to make notable appearances on the catwalk.

We first saw it at the Saint Laurent show where the airy embellishment turned an LBD into a statement-making gown. Maison Margiela used it in unexpected ways (expected of Margiela) with pops of feathers peppered throughout looks, sometimes as extra flair on a trench or at other times as skeletons of a garment. Ann Demeulemeester had a similar thought, using the bird-like quality as added layers or in accessories like a skinny feather boa. While some of these looks are best left on the runways, we expect the trend to seep into wardrobes in more wearable options. And who wouldn't love some extra glamour to make you feel fabulous?

Scroll through the looks below for more on the trend!