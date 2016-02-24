6 Fashion Classics That Designers Reinvented for Spring 2016

Given fashion's cyclical nature and the overwhelming number of collections that are demanded of designers, the pressure to reinvent the wheel every season and to churn out fresh styles is at an all-time high. Well, something's working, because for spring, designers have given beloved classics a neat modern reboot that we can get behind.

Take tie-dye, for instance. The psychedelic finish is reminiscent of throwback summers at Woodstock and of a free-spirited, carefree attitude that's unique to the grooviest decade. See: Janis Joplin rocking hers onstage in 1969. But designer Joseph Altuzarra brought the '70s pattern into the 21st century with tie-dye designs that boast sleek silhouettes and his signature thigh-high slit.

Crisp white shirts, too, got a major makeover, thanks to designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of new label Monse, who remixed the classic staple and introduced inspired little numbers and floor-grazing gowns. From Spanish flamenco dresses to retro bows, take a look at the fashion classics that have been reinvented once more this season.

