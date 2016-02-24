6 Fashion Classics That Designers Reinvented for Spring 2016

Given fashion's cyclical nature and the overwhelming number of collections that are demanded of designers, the pressure to reinvent the wheel every season and to churn out fresh styles is at an all-time high. Well, something's working, because for spring, designers have given beloved classics a neat modern reboot that we can get behind.
Take tie-dye, for instance. The psychedelic finish is reminiscent of throwback summers at Woodstock and of a free-spirited, carefree attitude that's unique to the grooviest decade. See: Janis Joplin rocking hers onstage in 1969. But designer Joseph Altuzarra brought the '70s pattern into the 21st century with tie-dye designs that boast sleek silhouettes and his signature thigh-high slit.
Crisp white shirts, too, got a major makeover, thanks to designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of new label Monse, who remixed the classic staple and introduced inspired little numbers and floor-grazing gowns. From Spanish flamenco dresses to retro bows, take a look at the fashion classics that have been reinvented once more this season.
-
1. Crisp White Shirts
Then: Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall gave the classic staple an equally classic look on the set of the 1948 film Key Largo.
Now: Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of new label Monse played with the idea of shirting and remixed the crisp, white shirt into fresh off-the-shoulder little white dresses.
-
2. Flamenco Dresses
Then: Actress Sophia Loren doing the flamenco on set in a ruffled dress in 1956.
Now: Peter Copping paid tribute to Oscar de la Renta's roots (the late designer was born in the Dominican Republic, and he studied in Spain) with a Spanish-inspired collection that featured plenty of ruffles and fiesty (yet, sophisticated) designs saturated in a rich carnation-red hue.
-
3. Retro Bows
Then: In 1975, Diane Keaton gave her menswear-inspired separates a flirty spin by tying her printed neck-tie into a pretty bow.
Now: Alessandro Michele introduced another wonderfully eccentric collection for Gucci, taking the tie-neck silhouette to a sweeter level with a pale pink top bedecked in oversize bows.
-
4. Puffy Sleeves
Then: Puffed-up sleeves defined '80s fashion. And you won't find more concrete proof than the beautiful Princess Diana and her unforgettable billowing wedding dress that she wore to walk down the aisle in 1981.
Now: Designer Jonathan Anderson brought back the '80s trend by inflating the sleeves of graphic tops and dresses.
-
5. Tie-Dye
Then: Throwback to Janis Joplin taking the stage and rocking out in her psychedelic tie-dye separates at Woodstock in 1969.
Now: Designer Joseph Altuzarra gave the free-spirited '70s pattern some structure with sleek power silhouettes that fit and flatter every curve.
-
6. Slip Dresses
Then: Kate Moss made the slip dress her fashion identifier throughout the '80s and '90s, slipping into the slinky number every time she stepped out.
Now: Designer Francisco Costa reimagined the classic slip dress for Calvin Klein Collection's spring line with shimmery sheer materials, peek-a-boo cut-outs, and edgy body chains.