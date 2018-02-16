The Stand Out Trends From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2018

The exclusive shows and fancy parties for New York Fashion Week have officially ended. But in reality, the fun is actually just beginning. Now's the time to test out the latest trends we saw and loved from the shows. Some won't make it beyond the runway (those OTT gowns at Christian Siriano), but others—the cream of the crop—will be spotted at every-single retailer come next fall.
Our stylish crash course below is here to help point you in the right direction so that you, too, can get a head start on shopping what's new and next.
VIDEO: See Which Celebs Were Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week
1. Animal Print
Next fall, think outside of your basic leopard-print box. Have fun mixing in tiger patterns—like Adam Selman did at his Fall 2018 show. And if you're the type of fashionista that can't be tamed (get what we did there?), look for designs with actual animals embroidered on to the fabrics, à la Carolina Herrera. Don't forget to incorporate the print into your accessories, too, just like the handbags and shoes at Tom Ford's show.
Runway looks, from left: Carolina Herrera, Adam Selman, Tom Ford
2. Tie-Dye
Sorry. That tie-dye shirt you still have from college might not exactly work here. For Fall 2018, polished tie-dye pieces are what's hot. Look for the multicolored movement happening across the fabrics of elegant dresses and emblazoned on silky blouses. Try buying a classic button-down in a muted hue to test out the trend.
Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Sies Marjan, Ralph Lauren
3. Evening Sweaters
Who says sweaters are only for casual cold days? That certainly won't be the case come fall 2018. You'll see your favorite retailers making party-ready sweaters—like the off-the-shoulder number spotted at Oscar de la Renta and the hoodie/ball gown skirt combo at Brandon Maxwell.
Runway looks, from left: Brandon Maxwell, Oscar de la Renta, and Zimmermann
4. (NSF)Workwear
Pantless suits? Off-the-shoulder blazers? If the risqué interpretations of 9-to-5 staples we saw on the runway—see Dion Lee, Jonathan Simkhai, and Alexander Wang (who actually held his show in a vacant office space)—are any indication, the designers of NYFW don’t know much about dressing for a corporate job. But man, have they got us covered (or, er, uncovered) for Saturday night.
Runway looks, from left: Jonathan Simhai, Alexander Wang, Dion Lee
5. Plot Foiled
From Hershey kisses to Cadbury eggs, wonderful things tend to come coated in aluminum. But the sweetest thing about the foil finishes on the NYFW runways is the reflective material itself. Consider Sies Marjan’s quicksilver update on the classic trench coat (complete with a matching bag) and the iridescent tiered dress at Maryam Nassir Zadeh—a party piece guaranteed to outshine everyone else in the room. And at Calvin Klein, designer Raf Simons delivered his own clever spin on the look: a futuristic silver blazer balanced by his signature Western motifs. Doomsday prepping gone chic.
Runway looks, from left: Sies Marjan, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Calvin Klein
6. Cool Girl Quilting
Fashion’s latest way to stay cozy? Squishy insulation that feels like your favorite duvet. You can mix the puffer-like texture with an unexpected silhouette—think the elegant knee-length skirts at Prabal Gurung and Derek Lam—or opt for a more traditional outerwear option. The oversized bombers at Tory Burch, especially, are edgy enough to keep the classic look fresh.
Runway looks, from left: Tory Burch, Derek Lam, and Prabal Gurung
7. Hot Pink
Could this be the official death of millennial pink? It's obvious to see that designers are betting on its bright cousin hot pink for fall 2018. From lady-like skirts to short rompers, this shade dominated the runways. And you’re about to see the fun hue in every store come fall.
Runway looks, from left: Alexander Wang, Tory Burch, and Oscar De La Renta
8. Satin Dresses
Prepare to see an uptick in satin dresses. Forget the slip dresses of last year. This movement is all about adding unexpected details into the clingy designs—like the black straps spotted at Jason Wu or the asymmetric skirt at Self-Portrait. Don’t forget to leave the black designs in 2017 and shop for vibrant jewel tones.
Runway looks, from left: Boss, Jason Wu, Self-Portrait