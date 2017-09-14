5 Looks from Eva Longoria's Spring Collection You'll Want in Your Wardrobe

Let's be real: We see a lot of beautiful clothes at Fashion Week, but the majority of it is too expensive to buy and too peacocky to wear. Eva Longoria is here to thwart those preconceptions with a collection that's both affordable and accessible. "I wanted my line to be relatable, wearable, and buyable," she told InStyle before her runway show at Kia STYLE360 in Midtown Manhattan—her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. "I'm a fun, energetic person, so that's reflected in the clothes."

In addition to showing her spring line, Longoria also unveiled #SETLIFE, a separate athleisure range of clothing inspired by her other job producing and directing shows like Black-ish. "As I was going behind the camera being a boss lady, I still wanted to look cute, so [#SETLIFE] really was born from my life on set," she said. "The woman who can do it all needs that wardrobe. I need to run around and do sh-t, but I still want to look good doing it."

See our favorite looks below.