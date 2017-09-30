Elf Shoes Are Taking Paris Fashion Week by Storm

Estrop/Getty

Yes, this is very real—and very amazing, if you ask us! The latest head-turning trend at Paris Fashion Week were the "elf" shoes that models wore during the Loewe show yesterday.

OK, so these shoes probably won't make it to mass retail, but they're still a hilarious, kind of absurd accessory for high-fashion looks. At the Loewe show, designed Jonathan Anderson sent his models down the runway wearing footwear that featured pointy, curled elf toes. These Buddy the Elf-style shoes came in several varieties, including green high-top sneakers and leather kicks.

According to the designer, the shoes were inspired by a pair of Moroccan slippers that he owns. You can't tell us that Elf wasn't at least a partial influence, though.

Estrop/Getty

Estrop/Getty

Though the shoes may have stolen the spotlight, the clothes in the Loewe show were stunning. Check out this fringed look from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

See the full collection on loewe.com #LOEWESS18 #PFW A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

Would you dare to rock the elf shoe trend next year?