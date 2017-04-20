The Most Extravagant Dresses from Dior Haute Couture in Japan

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty
April 20, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
by: Kim Duong

From the house that brought you the celeb-favorite sheer corset dress (see here, here, and here), comes another collection of mystical haute couture goodness—this time, straight from Japan. Coming at you from glittering Ginza, Tokyo’s ultra-luxe shopping and entertainment district, is Dior Haute Couture’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection—heavy on embroidery and loaded with tulle. So naturally, we had to round up the eight most over-the-top gowns from the collection, because it’s haute couture—only getting hauter.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

From feather headpieces to rivers of fringe, see the Dior Haute Couture SS17 looks we just can’t stop staring at.

