The Best Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week

February 24, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
From the always impressive Gucci to the perfectly tailored Max Mara, Milan Fashion Week never leaves any fashion lover out. Now, officially halfway through fashion month (only Paris left to go!), we bring you the very best from Milan: the tailoring, the loud prints, and the out-there trends. Straight from the runway.
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Just Sat Front Row at London Fashion Week
-
1. Gucci
-
2. Gucci
-
3. Gucci
-
4. Alberta Ferretti
-
5. Max Mara
-
6. Alberta Ferretti
-
7. Max Mara
-
8. Max Mara
-
9. Moschino
-
10. Emilio Pucci
-
11. Fendi
-
12. Fendi
-
13. Les Copains
-
14. Antonio Marras
-
15. Sportmax
-
16. Sportmax
-
17. Prada
-
18. Prada
-
19. Tod's
-
20. Tod's
-
21. Versace
-
22. Versace
-
23. Versace
-
24. Versace
-
25. Ferragmo
-
26. Ferragamo
-
27. Jil Sander
-
28. Missoni
-
29. Missoni
-
30. Aigner
-
31. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
-
32. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
-
33. Giorgio Armani
-
34. Giorgio Armani
-
35. at Dolce & Gabbana
-
36. at Dolce & Gabbana
-
37. at Dolce & Gabbana
-
38. at Dolce & Gabbana
-
39. Emporio Armani
-
40. at Marni
-
41. at Marni
-
42. at Marni
-
43. at Tommy Hilfiger