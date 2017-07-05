The Dreamiest Dresses at Paris Haute Couture Week

With a lineup that includes the most legendary names in fashion—Christian Dior, Schiaparelli, and Iris van Herpen, just to name a few—there is certainly no shortage of covetable dresses during Paris Haute Couture Week. For example, at Dior, we saw gowns in tulle and chiffon delicately float down the runway, while at van Herpen, futuristic patterns worked into striking silhouettes left us dumbfounded. Below, see the best evening attire dreamt up by fashion’s finest.

