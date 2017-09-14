Baja East and Hudson Jeans Team Up for the Coolest Streetwear Collab Ever

We all love denim, it's an American staple! So when we heard that denim darlings Hudson would be teaming up with the always cool guys of Baja East to create Hudson x Baja East, we were thrilled. This NYFW, the team premiered a stellar collection of stylish streetwear that's just screaming to be worn by Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber.

The pieces were easy and effortless, a reflection of the collaborators themselves. "This was a true collaboration. Hudson brought our best silhouettes, fabrications, and our overall denim knowledge. The Baja East team shared their vision for the season and collectively we built the capsule hand in hand." says

Matthew Fior, President of Hudson. "We felt Baja East complemented Hudson's free spirit and strong fashion product assortment."

That "assortment" for spring includes flowy gowns, fitted mini dresses, matching sets, and '90s inspired slip dresses. And we were here for every moment. And, of course, the denim was to die for. "We have a love for denim and everything that Hudson does in that space," says John Targon, co-designer of Baja East. "We love to create prints and working with Hudson allowed us to use the prints on the coolest denim shapes." Scott Studenberg, the other half of Baja East chimes in: "We we're able to play with ideas and created cool bleached denim and add strong shoulders to classic pieces."

We're sure customers will flock to this collection upon release, but it got us thinking. In a season that had, perhaps, the most inclusive runways ever, will this collection cater to most women?

"We've always been a highly inclusive brand," says Fior. "And we challenge ourselves to bring product to market that addresses all women, and their body types to make them feel and look the best they can."

Expect to find a selection of pieces, 14 to be exact, to go on pre-sale at the end of September for the holiday season with the remaining 30 styles launching in February 2017 for the spring season. For now, scroll down to check some of our favorite looks that hit the runway.