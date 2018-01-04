Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby Reviews the Hottest Trends for Spring 2018

Sesame Street's spunky fairy-in-training Abby Cadabby is no stranger to a good look. The adorable three-year-old's signature pink-and-purple pigtails and baby blue pouf dress are nothing short of magical (and let's not forget her best accessory: a wand).

We asked this cutie to give us her take on a few of the biggest trends for spring 2018, including the very on-brand pastel shades that seemed to be everywhere, from Victoria Beckham to Versace. Read on for Abby's take (and, for a little substance with your style, click here to learn more about how Abby is helping kids in need).