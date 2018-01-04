Sesame Street's Abby Cadabby Reviews the Hottest Trends for Spring 2018

Sesame Street's spunky fairy-in-training Abby Cadabby is no stranger to a good look. The adorable three-year-old's signature pink-and-purple pigtails and baby blue pouf dress are nothing short of magical (and let's not forget her best accessory: a wand).
We asked this cutie to give us her take on a few of the biggest trends for spring 2018, including the very on-brand pastel shades that seemed to be everywhere, from Victoria Beckham to Versace. Read on for Abby's take (and, for a little substance with your style, click here to learn more about how Abby is helping kids in need).
1. Crocs at Balenciaga
"Crocs? On your feet? How do the crocodiles feel about it?"
2. Puffy Sleeves at Carolina Herrera
"Big, puffy sleeves look almost like wings! I wonder if these ladies are fairies-in-training too..."
3. Pastels at Victoria Beckham
"Sparkle-tastic, I'm on trend! I love pastels in the springtime. I try to wear all the colors of the flowers in my fairy garden."
4. Cheerleader Chic at Juicy Couture
"Pom-poms and tutus are kind of my thing. I'm all for styles that help you cheer on your friends!"
5. Bubble Hems at Mary Katrantzou
"Oh, now this is fun-it's like wearing a big fairy-tale pumpkin without all the cleanup."
6. Dark Denim at Tom Ford
"So mysterious. It reminds me of my friend Grundgetta's funky style. Grouches set their own trends."
7. Glitter Shoes at Dolce & Gabbana
"'Shiny' is my favorite color! Yes to glitter shoes. Yes to glitter belts. Yes to glitter hats. I'm calling it now: This season is all about head-to-toe glitter."