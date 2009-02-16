Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Runway Look of the Day
-
1. Pinky-Brown Lips at Carolina HerreraGET THE LOOK: We're all bummed when a favorite beauty product gets discontinued. But in honor of Carolina Herrera's Fall 2009 collection, MAC Cosmetics revived its celebrated Twig lipstick, a matte satiny brown shade that makeup artist Diane Kendal applied to models' lips.
INSIDER TRICK: There's no need to be literal when matching a lipstick to a brown wardrobe ensemble, like in Herrera's collection. Twig's soft muted brownish pink hue echoes rather than duplicates autumnal clothing.
BUY ONLINE NOW: MAC Lipstick in Twig, $14
-Polly Blitzer
1 of 1
