GET THE LOOK: We're all bummed when a favorite beauty product gets discontinued. But in honor of Carolina Herrera's Fall 2009 collection, MAC Cosmetics revived its celebrated Twig lipstick, a matte satiny brown shade that makeup artist Diane Kendal applied to models' lips.INSIDER TRICK: There's no need to be literal when matching a lipstick to a brown wardrobe ensemble, like in Herrera's collection. Twig's soft muted brownish pink hue echoes rather than duplicates autumnal clothing.BUY ONLINE NOW: MAC Lipstick in Twig , $14-Polly BlitzerCheck out yesterday's Runway Look of the Day!