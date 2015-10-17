Personalize Your Outerwear with These 5 Runway-Inspired Embellishments

We all look forward to reshuffling our closets and whipping out tried-and-true fall staples, like a black leather jacket or an enveloping cocoon coat. But considering the fall and winter demands of outerwear can be rather practical and functional, sometimes it’s tough to stand out from the crowd—until now. The fall 2015 runways were packed to the brim with playful charms and ornate brooches that gave an otherwise plain coat a dose of personality. Give your go-to topper an extra touch of individualism with just the simple push of a pin. From emoji-inspired decorations to standout floral clips, here are five unexpected ways to up your autumn jacket game.
1. Add a touch of playfulness to a tough moto jacket
Runway inspiration: Coach
Colorful look-at-me pins, like a funny "LOL" charm or a heart-shaped sticker, help showcase your interests and also revive a rugged leather jacket.
Shop the look: Topshop biker jacket, $450; topshop.com. Will Bryant LOL lapel pin, $10; valleycruisepress.com. Six Saint Laurent eighties pin set, $995; ysl.com. BFF lapel pin, $8; valleycruisepress.com. Anya Hindmarch heart sticker, $70; mytheresa.com. Saint Laurent lipstick pin, $395; ysl.com. Anya Hindmarch smiley sticker, $225; barneys.com.
2. Decorate a candy-colored coat with a floral brooch
Runway inspiration: Prada
A pastel-painted coat is enough to make a statement, but pinning an oversize floral brooch shows you have a knack for spotting the right accessories.
Shop the look: MSGM single breasted coat, $644; farfetch.com. Prada floral brooch (in green), $850; prada.com. Chloe brooch, $228; yoox.com. Dsquared2 brooch, $377; yoox.com. Zara floral gem brooch, $20; zara.com.
3. Breathe new life to a velvet blazer with starry add-ons
Runway inspiration: Emilio Pucci
Star-shaped brooches dotted with crystals easily take your chic, tailored jacket from the boardroom to any celebration.
Shop the look: Frame Denim velvet navy blazer, $548; singer22.com. Zara gem brooch, $16; zara.com. Saint Laurent star pin, $295; farfetch.com. Lanvin star brooch, $690; farfetch.com. Half-moon brooch, $15; overstock.com.
4. Add rockstar studs to a timeless denim jacket
Runway inspiration: Fausto Puglisi
Gold, silver, and metallic charms bring your look downtown.
Shop the look: Zara denim jacket, $70; zara.com. Skull pin brooch, $18; overstock.com. J. Crew crystal brooch, $73; jcrew.com. Target gold and silver stud earrings and pins, $8; target.com.
5. Choose one standout gem for your cocoon coat