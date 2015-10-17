Personalize Your Outerwear with These 5 Runway-Inspired Embellishments

Runway inspiration: Coach

Colorful look-at-me pins, like a funny "LOL" charm or a heart-shaped sticker, help showcase your interests and also revive a rugged leather jacket.

Shop the look: Topshop biker jacket, $450; topshop.com. Will Bryant LOL lapel pin, $10; valleycruisepress.com. Six Saint Laurent eighties pin set, $995; ysl.com. BFF lapel pin, $8; valleycruisepress.com. Anya Hindmarch heart sticker, $70; mytheresa.com. Saint Laurent lipstick pin, $395; ysl.com. Anya Hindmarch smiley sticker, $225; barneys.com.