This Spring Shoe Trend is Guaranteed to Put You In a Good Mood

Brian Henn
April 12, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Sam Broekema

No white shoes after Labor Day? More like white shoes all day, every day! A white block heel sandal can literally go with any outfit, any time of the year, and look and feel good in the process. And spring is all about feeling good after the big, bad winter, right? 

To wit, we've shopped out one of the buzziest trends of the season: chunky heels in an alluring shade of blanche. Keep scrolling to get in on the fun.

