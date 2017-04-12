This Spring Shoe Trend is Guaranteed to Put You In a Good Mood

No white shoes after Labor Day? More like white shoes all day, every day! A white block heel sandal can literally go with any outfit, any time of the year, and look and feel good in the process. And spring is all about feeling good after the big, bad winter, right?
To wit, we've shopped out one of the buzziest trends of the season: chunky heels in an alluring shade of blanche. Keep scrolling to get in on the fun.
VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now
1. White and Studded
Jimmy Choo | $850
2. Minimal Ankle Strap Sandal
Gabriela Hearst | $695
3. A Demure Pair
Stuart Weitzman | $398
4. Flirty Scalloped Number
Tory Burch | $325
5. Metal Blocked Mule
Robert Clergerie | $495
6. Aldo Sandal
Aldo | $70
7. Wood Grained Detail
Tibi | $495
8. A Ruffled Pair
Mercedes Castillo | $475
9. Romantic Pump
Gianvito Rossi | $725
10. With a Western Flare
3.1 Phillip Lim | $575
11. A Comfort Pair
Camper | $155
12. Perforated Ankle Strap Sandals
Barneys New York | $235
13. Pretty piped D'orsay
Alexander Wang | $450
14. Grid Block
Roger Vivier | $875
15. Coming Up Roses
Gucci | $750
16. Asos Sandal with Mirrored Heel
ASOS | $59