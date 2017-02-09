Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Red Carpet Style
-
1. In Anthony Vaccarello, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the boutique opening of Nirav Modi in a racy black lace corset, lace-up wide-leg pants, and a jacket worn draped off her shoulders, all by Anthony Vaccarello.
-
2. In Balmain, 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lit up the red carpet at the Mechanic: Resurrection premiere in a pink Balmain ruffled caped top and a high-slit evening skirt—all washed in a eye-popping shade of fuchsia.
-
3. In Ralph Lauren, 2016
The model wore a white one-shoulder Ralph Lauren Collection gown to the 2016 Met Gala.
-
4. In Alexandre Vauthier Couture, 2016
The model swept onto the red carpet at The Unknown Girl premiere during Cannes in a stunning siren-red Alexandre Vauthier Couture creation that featured a fluttery pleated skirt, sheer panels, and a high-neck halter.
-
5. In Michael Kors Collection, 2016
The model arrived at the 2016 CFDA Awards in a white Michael Kors Collection dress.
-
6. In Saint Laurent, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley traded the runway for the red carpet at the Saint Laurent fashion show, opting to sparkle in a sequined black blazer that she draped over a sequined top and black leather mini.
-
7. In Galvan, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley upped the glam factor at the Galvan for Opening Ceremony Dinner in a blush pink satin Galvin slip dress (with an illusion plunging neckline) that she accessorized with long drop earrings, a python clutch, and a fur stole.
-
8. In Atelier Versace, 2016
The model arrived at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in an Atelier Versace gown and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
9. In Burberry, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley arrived at the 2015 British Fashion Awards in a sparkly Burberry gown.
-
10. In Atelier Versace, 2015
The model stunned in a sheer floral gown complete with corset-like boning by Atelier Versace Couture at the amfAR dinner in Paris.
-
11. In Versace, 2015
Huntington-Whiteley arrived at the 2015 "China: Through The Looking Glass" Met Gala in a one-shoulder Versace gown.
1 of 11
In Anthony Vaccarello, 2016
Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the boutique opening of Nirav Modi in a racy black lace corset, lace-up wide-leg pants, and a jacket worn draped off her shoulders, all by Anthony Vaccarello.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM