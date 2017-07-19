Get Vacation-Ready with Rosie Assoulin's Summer Capsule for Browns Fashion

Get Vacation-Ready with Rosie Assoulin's Summer Capsule for Browns Fashion
Courtesy
July 19, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

Rosie Assoulin has partnered with Browns Fashion for what we think is the perfect summer capsule collection. You'll find a mix of Rosie's signature ready-to-wear designs, accessories, and even swim (her first!) in this 14-piece collection that was made for the chic traveler.

These cool girl silhouettes get the warm weather treatment in lightweight fabrics (chambray, linen, cotton) and fresh colors with Rosie's iconic twists and touches. Believe us, your closet will thank you for this totally modern wardrobe update.

Shop our five favorite pieces from the collection below or head to brownsfashion.com to shop the rest.

