Rosario Dawson: 4 Brands That Help Me Shop Responsibly

Studio One Eighty Nine, created by myself and Abrima Erwiah, is a social enterprise based in Accra, Ghana and New York City. Our mission is to use fashion as an agent for social change and turning challenges on the ground into opportunities. We provide employment and access to education through workshops. We also simply give people the space to produce high-quality products for our line and other brands and the opportunity to sell in the open marketplace. We work with artisans to create our private label, Studio One Eighty Nine, which uses traditional techniques such as hand batiking, natural plant based indigo dyes, basket weaving, beading, and more. We work with artisan communities throughout Ghana and source with communities in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Kenya primarily.

Our factory in Accra was established in partnership with the United Nations International Trade Center's Ethical Fashion Initiative. With our network of artisans and manufacturing capabilities, we’re able to help other brands create goods in Africa. And recently, we've opened shops in Accra, New York City, and online, which allows us to showcase the work of various African designers. The first collection was launched on February 14, 2013 in honor of One Billion Rising, a campaign to end violence against women. Studio One Eighty Nine and the Fashion Rising Foundation was born out of a trip with V-Day in February 2011 that took us through Kenya, Burundi, and Rwanda to Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the opening of the City of Joy.

$325