A romantic, by definition, is passionate and fanciful, and no one translates this into her fashion choices quite like Penelope Cruz. Here in a L'Wren Scott gown, she looks as if she's floating on the cascading wave of her train. The subtle lace along the neckline frames her decollete, further enhancing her feminine curves. The Spanish stunner has said she chooses dresses that feel "very romantic." After all, when you name Anna Pavlova and Audrey Hepburn as your icons, lace and tulle should fall into your fashion repertoire.



