The Romantic
1. Penelope CruzA romantic, by definition, is passionate and fanciful, and no one translates this into her fashion choices quite like Penelope Cruz. Here in a L'Wren Scott gown, she looks as if she's floating on the cascading wave of her train. The subtle lace along the neckline frames her decollete, further enhancing her feminine curves. The Spanish stunner has said she chooses dresses that feel "very romantic." After all, when you name Anna Pavlova and Audrey Hepburn as your icons, lace and tulle should fall into your fashion repertoire.
2. Nicole KidmanKidman is stunning in an airy Yves Saint Laurent dress. The soft pleats and bust detailing beautifully complement her pregnant physique. The actress often plays up her romantic side with her hairstyles, adding dainty barrettes or soft ringlets to her strawberry-blonde hair.
3. Keira KnightleyThe empire waist of this floating Chanel gown recalls a bygone era in which we can picture one of Knightley's characters running through a field or being swept off her feet by a dashing suitor. Indeed, the young Brit often opts for delicately draping fabrics and ethereal hairstyles.
4. Katherine HeiglThis Emmy winner says, "As far as clothing style goes, I fluctuate almost as much as I do with beauty products," which is often. She hits the mark with the delicate lines and soft color of this Hugo Boss shin-length dress. A romantic-in-training should take note of her dainty accessories: a silky wrap, ankle-strap shoes and strands of pearls.
5. Eva Longoria ParkerWith a sweeping train and voluminous skirt, this show-stopping Marchesa number conjures images of a debutante ball or Scarlett O'Hara. Longoria Parker's style never fails to impress her number one fan, husband Tony Parker: "I like the way Eva dresses-she's always elegant," he says.
6. Anne Hathaway"I love feeling womanly and very feminine," says the star, who looked just that at the 2007 Oscars in this lacy Valentino gown accented by bows at the bust and on the train. Though she's come a long way from her Princess Diaries days, we still love to see the young star infuse a little fairytale romance into her red-carpet style.
7. Blake LivelyThis twenty-something Gossip Girl isn't likely to be seen in too-short skirts or overly-revealing dresses. Lively often opts for sophisticated styles, like this little black Chanel dress and sweater. Long strands of pearls are a fun and dramatic take on a ladylike classic. When Breakfast at Tiffany's is one of your favorite movies, you can't help but fall in the category of romantic-hopeless or not.
8. Carrie Underwood
"I'm a Cinderella girl," says the Southern belle who is no stranger to soft, flowing styles and delicate fabrics, like this rosette-embellished Elsie Katz Couture dress she wore to the premiere of Enchanted. Although her performing wardrobe generally strikes a sassier note, the singer sticks to elegant styles on the red carpet.
9. America FerreraEthereal gowns, including this one by Marchesa, are a trademark for Ferrera. "It's extra fun now to dress up and look pretty because I am in Betty's mask all the time," says the Ugly Betty actress. Her decorative Rene Caovilla sandals and long, loose waves add to the look.
10. Lauren ConradLoose waves are a trademark for this California girl, as is her collection of cocktail dresses, including this one by Alice + Olivia. With a penchant for ladylike looks, this young star creates a soft, sexy appeal opting for subtly draping fabrics and asymmetrical Grecian-inspired frocks.
11. Emmy RossumWhen asked to describe what styles appeal to her, the young actress and singer says, "Overall, I'd say clean, classic and feminine. For nighttime, I'm a skirts and dresses girl." The Phi dress she wore to the Costume Institute Gala wasn't the only romantic element to her look: her naturally curly hair is an accessory unto itself-reminiscent of a romantic period.
