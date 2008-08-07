Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rocker
1. Why We Love ItNot nearly as daunting as goth (and far less off-putting), this edgy but sophisticated rocker tries to have it both ways—tough love with a wham of glam. Mission accomplished.
All the flash is above the waist. Lots of links, crisscrossing chiffon or velvet, and a cardigan with glitz. It looks tossed on. (Yeah, right.)
How to Wear It
Every ensemble, regardless of designer, is anchored by skinny pants. Usually black. No substitutions. If this isn’t you, then none of it works. Well, OK, you can still have the kickin’ booties.
2. Rag & BoneLeather leggings, Rag & Bone, $1,440; at Woodley & Bunny, call 646-348-4137.
3. Castle StarrSilk chiffon embellished top, Castle Starr, $374; at Ami, call 847-940-0669.
4. Sigerson MorrisonLeather booties, Sigerson Morrison, $895; call 212-219-3893.
5. Anna SuiBeaded silk and lamb fur vest, Anna Sui, $713; call 212-941-8406.
