Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rock Star Style
-
1. RihannaThe 19-year-old from Barbados released her sophomore album, Good Girl Gone Bad, on June 13 and it skyrocketed to #2 on the Billboard charts. Rihanna, who counts Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce as her musical idols, signed with Jay-Z's Def Jam records at age 16. Jay-Z collaborated on her current hit, "Umbrella," which she performed here at this year's MTV Movie Awards.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
2. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani has been bouncing around the stage with the zeal of an over-caffeinated teenager since her early days with No Doubt. Now a huge solo star, she continues to give audiences the same energy. Here, she and her Harajuku girls wind up the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards audience with a jubilant performance of "The Sweet Escape," the title track of her second solo album.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Nelly Furtado and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
3. Jennifer LopezAfter selling more than 14 million albums in her native tongue (English), Lopez challenged herself by recording a Spanish-language album, Como Ama Una Mujer, released in March. Here, she performs for an ecstatic crowd in Barcelona, Spain.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Avril Lavigne and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
4. MadonnaStriking a pose in one of many Jean Paul Gaultier-designed costumes during last year's Confessions Tour is so Madonna, and in a word, impressive. Next year the mother of three turns 50, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
5. PinkPink, the color, conjures up images of sweet cotton candy and girly dresses. Pink, the performer, gives a whole new meaning to the word. The 27-year-old shows her fierce rocker side onstage in fishnets and a leather vest at the MTV Australia Music Awards in April. The petite performer with a powerful voice is currently touring the world with her latest album, I'm Not Dead.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Kelly Clarkson and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
6. BeyonceBeyonce's a dynamic force when she hits the stage: Her intense voice, dazzling outfits (usually from her own line, House of Dereon) and dance moves capture audiences worldwide. Here, the 25-year-old Grammy winner (she has 10 thus far) thrills an audience in Milan, Italy. Ciao, bella!
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
7. Christina AguileraWith Roberto Cavalli-designed costumes, brilliantly choreographed dance numbers and that big, big voice, Christina Aguilera's latest tour is a powerful crowd pleaser. The 26-year-old Grammy winner began the Back to Basics tour in February and takes it abroad to Japan this month.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
8. Mary J. BligePassionate performances and glamour to spare are just two of the reasons Mary J. Blige is the reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. She exemplified both at this year's Grammys while performing "Be Without You," for which she won two awards (not to mention that third statue for best R&B album).
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
9. Carrie UnderwoodIn short shorts and leg warmers, the American Idol winner is bringing a new look to country music. At the April CMT Music Awards, the 24-year-old rocked the house with her sassy song, "Before He Cheats." Apparently fans like her as well: Underwood's 2005 album Some Hearts was the fastest selling debut album in country music history.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Carrie and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
10. Nelly FurtadoFlorida is hot. Nelly Furtado is hot. Nelly Furtado on tour, performing in Florida equals off-the-charts sizzle. Adding to the heat are songs like "Promiscuous," a dance club sensation off the Canadian's third album, Loose.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Nelly and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
11. Dixie ChicksA little controversy won't keep this Texas trio down! Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison-better known as the Dixie Chicks-were the Grammys' big winners this year, with a total of four awards. Here the chicks perform "Not Ready to Make Nice"-for which they won Record of the Year-during the ceremony.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Carrie Underwood and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
12. FergieLast year, Fergie took a little hiatus from The Black Eyed Peas to release her first solo album, The Dutchess. Smart move, too- it debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts. It continues to rank in the top 20, as fans love her funky beats and racy lyrics in songs like "London Bridge," which she performed last month in New York.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
13. Kelly ClarksonThe singer exemplifies the power of American Idol as a launching pad for superstardom. Since claiming the first title in 2002, the 25-year-old Texan has won two Grammys, numerous other awards and released three albums-the latest is titled, My December. America's First Idol happily returned to where it all began for the show's May finale, when she performed with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Kelly and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
14. Janet JacksonThere's a reason the 41-year-old has sold more than 40 million albums: She writes hits and then she performs the heck out of them. Ms. Jackson recently thrilled fans in the Bahamas at the new Cove Atlantis resort with fan-favorites like "Rhythm Nation," "Nasty" and "That's the Way Love Goes."
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
-
15. Avril LavigneAt the ripe old age of 22, Canadian rocker Avril Lavigne has established a massive following-fans love not only her music, but also her unique sense of style. Avril rocked pink hair streaks, a rocker tee and suspenders during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, which coincided with the release of her latest album, The Best Damn Thing.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Avril and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
1 of 15
Rihanna
The 19-year-old from Barbados released her sophomore album, Good Girl Gone Bad, on June 13 and it skyrocketed to #2 on the Billboard charts. Rihanna, who counts Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce as her musical idols, signed with Jay-Z's Def Jam records at age 16. Jay-Z collaborated on her current hit, "Umbrella," which she performed here at this year's MTV Movie Awards.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
Watch behind-the-scenes video of Rihanna and six other stars as they reveal their musical inspirations at their In Style photo shoots.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM