Roaring Twenties
1. How To Wear The TrendDesigners such as Diane von Furstenberg and John Galliano celebrate the independent spirit and joie de vivre of the flapper with autumn collections that center on loose, sparkling tank dresses. Get in the mood by adding a feathered, beaded, or metallic element to a simple cocktail sheath of palazzo pants and silk top, upping the wow factor of an outfit that may have been hanging in your closet since Prohibition.
Purse
Ostrich feather Ginny purse with Swarovski crystals, Mary Norton, $995; visit marynorton.com for stores.
2. EarringsBrass and faux pearl Etiquette earrings, Fallon, $188; at LFT, 214-635-2150.
3. NecklaceNecklace of crystal tassels and polyester-silk thread, Vera Wang, $650; vist neimanmarcus.com for stores.
4. HairpinPatent leather Orchid hairpin, Jennifer Behr, $162; buy online now at jenniferbehr.com.
5. HeelsLeather sandal with feathers, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, $580; visit barneys.com for stores.
See more trends in The Ultimate Shoe Guide
6. BagBag of metal mesh, with chain and metallic bead fringe, Whiting & Davis, $195; call 800-772-0418.
