Designers such as Diane von Furstenberg and John Galliano celebrate the independent spirit and joie de vivre of the flapper with autumn collections that center on loose, sparkling tank dresses. Get in the mood by adding a feathered, beaded, or metallic element to a simple cocktail sheath of palazzo pants and silk top, upping the wow factor of an outfit that may have been hanging in your closet since Prohibition.PurseOstrich feather Ginny purse with Swarovski crystals, Mary Norton, $995; visit marynorton.com for stores.