Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rework Your Summer Clothes for Fall
-
1. Bright Strapless DressLayer an oxford shirt and a roomy boyfriend sweater on top of your dress (at left: Necessary Objects by Ady Gluck dress, $65; at fredflare.com), then belt it.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
amp#149; Thomas Pink cotton shirt, $180; at Thomaspink.com.
amp#149; Uniqlo wool sweater, $40; call 877-786-4756.
amp#149; Michelle Monroe leather clutch, $99; at michellemonroestudios.com.
amp#149; Leatherock belt, $75; call 800-466-6667.
amp#149; DampG bracelet, $235; call 877-551-7257.
amp#149; Botkier flats, $275; at botkier.com.
-
2. Floral-Print topNo need to retire your sweet summer top (at left: Theory top, $225; at Saks.com)-just slip it under a softly tailored suit with sleek, sharp accessories and you're all business.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
amp#149; Express wool suit, $198; at Express.com.
amp#149; Anya Hindmarch leather purse, $695; call 212-750-3974.
amp#149; Ann Taylor leather heels, $155; at Anntaylor.com.
-
3. Slip DressTake your little slip (at left: Philosphy di Alberta Ferretti dress, $325; call 212-460-5500 for info) and switch out your summery sandals for an ankle-strap shoe in a plush plum shade. A cozy sweater also warms things up.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
• White + Warren cashmere cardigan, $275; at Whiteandwarren.com.
• Kristin Kahle leather belt, $96; at Kristinkahle.com.
• Elizabeth Cole glass cabochon and gold plate bracelet, $107; call 888-242-4552.
• Lauren Merkin leather tote, $295; at neimanmarcus.com.
• Nine West suede pumps, $89; call 800-999-1877.
-
4. Sleeveless BlouseA long-sleeve tee in a matching shade converts a sleeveless tunic (at left: Banana Republic chiffon blouse, $80; at Bananarepublic.com) into a top for all seasons. A dark skirt and boots help keep things grounded.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
amp#149;Marquis and Camus crystal earrings, $165; at marquiscamus.com.
amp#149; Michael Stars cotton shirt, $55; call 877-782-7833.
amp#149; Serpui Marie straw purse, $215; call 914-921-3162.
amp#149; Carlos by Carlos Santana, $129; at Macys.com.
amp#149; Vince leather skirt, $595; call 212-924-0370.
-
5. Light-Colored JeansTransition between seasons by adding a sporty jacket and textures like embossed and pebbled leather in deeper hues to your jeans (at left: AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans, $188; call 310-275-2621 for info).
WHAT TO ADD NOW
• Rag & Bone anorak, $815; call 212-727-2990.
• Maloles leather flats, $375; call 888-222-7639.
• Banana Republic leather purse, $400; call 888-277-8953.
• Rebecca Taylor wool tank, $250; call 212-966-0406.
-
6. Chiffon Wrap DressLayer looser pieces, like this plaid number, on top of ultrathin ones. The defined waist reins in fullness; the length lets the dress's bubble hem (at left: Obakki dress, $262; at Shop.obakki.com) peek out.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
• Falke cotton tights, $70; call 212-787-2762.
• Tod's leather bag, $1,445; call 800-457-8637.
• Stuart Weitzman leather booties, $355; at Stuartweitzman.com.
• Steven Alan Wool skirt, $225; call 212-343-0692.
• Dannijo silver necklace, $298; at Dannijo.com.
-
7. Floral DressWhen mixing patterns, keep both in the same color family (here, we used navy). Motorcycle boots help toughen up the sweetness of the dress's allover print (at left: H&M dress, $30; visit Hm.com for stores).
WHAT TO ADD NOW
• Three Dots turtleneck, $170; at threedots.com.
• The Frye Company leather boots, $328; at Thefryecompany.com.
• Liz Claiborne New York Purse, $38; call 800-289-6229.
-
8. Tunic DressBlack leggings plus a matching fitted blazer, lend formality and structure to a breezy garment (at left: Rory Beca dress, $278; visit Rorybeca.com for stores). Adding a belt not only gives you shape, it pulls up the dress, so it's shorter, more like a blouse.
WHAT TO ADD NOW
• Use/Unused silk-woll blazer, $320; call 626-792-4746.
• Alexis Bittar bracelets, $355 (top) and $295; at Alexisbittar.com.
• 7 for All Mankind leather heels, $275; at Zappos.com.
• Vince leggings, $195; at Barneys.com.
• Suzi Roher studded belt, $268; at Searleny.com.
