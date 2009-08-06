Transition between seasons by adding a sporty jacket and textures like embossed and pebbled leather in deeper hues to your jeans (at left: AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans, $188; call 310-275-2621 for info).



WHAT TO ADD NOW

• Rag & Bone anorak, $815; call 212-727-2990.

• Maloles leather flats, $375; call 888-222-7639.

• Banana Republic leather purse, $400; call 888-277-8953.

• Rebecca Taylor wool tank, $250; call 212-966-0406.