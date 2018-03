Black leggings plus a matching fitted blazer, lend formality and structure to a breezy garment (at left: Rory Beca dress, $278; visit Rorybeca.com for stores). Adding a belt not only gives you shape, it pulls up the dress, so it's shorter, more like a blouse.WHAT TO ADD NOW• Use/Unused silk-woll blazer, $320; call 626-792-4746.• Alexis Bittar bracelets, $355 (top) and $295; at Alexisbittar.com • 7 for All Mankind leather heels, $275; at Zappos.com.• Vince leggings, $195; at Barneys.com.• Suzi Roher studded belt, $268; at Searleny.com.