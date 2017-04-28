How to Wear Flare Jeans Like a Retro Icon

One classic style, two looks: We’re giving you a quick 101 on how to wear this denim staple, but of course we can’t do it without pulling inspiration from iconic babes Farrah Fawcett and Jane Birkin (that would just be wrong).
VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans
So whether you’re a gym-class hero like Fawcett—sporty girl vibes and all—or a boho fox with that je ne sais quoi à la Birkin, here’s how to style flare jeans like a true fashion icon.
-
1. sporty farrah fawcett
Channel this ’70s sweetheart in gym-class basics styled with a throwback wink.
Shop the look: DKNY off-the-shoulder bodysuit, $149; shopbop.com. Chloé Marlow sunglasses, $310; barneys.com. H&M earrings, $8; hm.com for a similar style. Être Cécile Venice Beach Baby sweatshirt, $155; etrececile.com for a similar style. Nike Classic Cortez sneakers, $70; nike.com. AG The Janis jeans, $235; agjeans.com.
-
2. bohemian jane birkin
The key to her effortless allure: quietly feminine separates set off by barely there jewelry.
Shop the look: Sanctuary Julia top, $79; sanctuaryclothing.com. Alex and Ani Soul Blue bracelet, $24; alexandani.com. Vince Camuto horn charm necklace, $40 (originally $58); vincecamuto.com. Cult Gaia Lilleth bag, $218; cultgaia.com. St. Roche Frankie tank, $36 (originally $179); st-roche.com for a similar style. J. Crew espadrilles, $88; jcrew.com. AG The Janis jeans, $235; agjeans.com.