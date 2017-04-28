IN THE MAG

How to Wear Flare Jeans Like a Retro Icon

April 28, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

One classic style, two looks: We’re giving you a quick 101 on how to wear this denim staple, but of course we can’t do it without pulling inspiration from iconic babes Farrah Fawcett and Jane Birkin (that would just be wrong).

So whether you’re a gym-class hero like Fawcett—sporty girl vibes and all—or a boho fox with that je ne sais quoi à la Birkin, here’s how to style flare jeans like a true fashion icon.

