Celebrate the Year of the Horse with These 14 Winning Pieces

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with These 14 Winning Pieces
Courtesy Photo (3)
January 31, 2014 @ 2:02 PM
BY: Andrea Cheng

Happy Chinese New Year! The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of animals, and with 2014 comes a new animal to take the reins: the horse. If you happen to be born in the Year of the Horse, your strengths include excellent communication skills, ambition, and kindness. And even if you're not, there's no reason not to show your appreciation for the majestic creature.

So harness your Chinese New Year spirit and usher in the new year with sweatshirts, scarves, beauty products (and more!) all riddled with the horse motif. From abstract graphics to playful prints, gallop through our gallery for 14 stellar selects.

MORE:
Shop the New Animal Trend: Horses
2014 Super Bowl: 4 Outfits to Wear
17 Luxe Sweatshirts Too Chic for the Gym

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top