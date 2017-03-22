How to Class-Up Your Wardrobe in Just 10 Steps

Lesson One from Laura Linney’s style book: Give your fashion classics a modern update. What makes her a credible fashion guru, you ask? Well, the actress has a keen eye for fluid tailoring and sculptural dresses for one.

Refresh your work and evening wear with ferocious heels for instant glam. Or get you a streamlined dress with grand ruffle detailing. Really, the possibilities are endless when it comes to reinventing classics.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Ganni top, $255; net-a-porter.com. Solace London dress, $610; intermix.com for similar style. Lanvin flower necklace, $1,095; luisaviaroma.com. Kuho blazer, $587 (originally $618); ssfshop.com. Jimmy Choo clutch, $995; jimmychoo.com for similar style.

Courtesy (4); Time Inc. Digital Studio (3)

Shop the look: J. Crew silk skirt, $228; jcrew.com. Shinola diamond ring, $850; shinola.com for similar style. Josie Natori pants, $495; natori.com. Paul Andrew heels, $1,495; luisaviaroma.com.

Beauty beat: Makeup artist Chris Colbeck mixed Tom Ford Lip Color in Collin and Ian ($36; sephora.com) for Linney's custom shade.