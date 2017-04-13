Reformation Is Launching Swimwear So Your Summer Insta-Game Can Be Even Stronger

Reformation, the cool-girl brand responsible for those off-the-shoulder tops and breezy wrap dresses you lust over, just took the obsession one step further—it’s launching swimwear.

“As women, we hear a lot of stuff about how we need to get ready for swimsuit season and how we’re supposed to look. But it’s kind of all bullshit,” the brand says in a release.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

“For instance, when you think about ‘swimwear’ you might think about supermodels on exotic beaches or bloggers posing on yachts but that’s just not how most of us wear a swimsuit. We get bloated, we get sand in weird places, we sweat, we have nip slips, we oddly don’t enjoy smelling like self-tanner and we didn’t have time to book that wax—or maybe we just didn’t want to.”

VIDEO: Christie Brinkley and Her Daughters Pose for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

“We get it because we have to wear them too. And we decided that probably we’re swimsuit ready already. And you’re ready already too,” the sustainable fashion brand adds.

The collection, which features off-the-shoulder swimsuits, high-waist bottoms, and cut-out one-pieces, will help you make your swimsuit game just as chic as your everyday wardrobe.

Reformation Swim launches April 13 in stores and online. Keep scrolling for the pieces we already want to “add to cart.”