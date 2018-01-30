Red Pumps Are The New Red Boots

Last season was all about the red boot. Luxury designers like Balenciaga and Fendi and fast-fashion retailers like Topshop and Steve Madden all made fire engine red boots, promising fashionistas everywhere (no matter your budget) that they would be able to sport the Bella Hadid-approved trend.
But temperatures get warmer (even if that's hard to imagine right now), and your thigh highs have to go bye-bye. That's when the pump comes in. Embrace your new love of red and swap your boots for one of these pumps, below.
-
1. Espadrille-Pump
Beach meets black tie with these espadrille pumps.
Castañer x Manolo Blahnik | $348
-
2. Strappy Mules
These leather strappy mules are the perfect '80s throwback.
NEOUS | $725
-
3. Ankle–Strap Pumps
These suede pumps show off the ideal amount of toe cleavage.
Nine West | $59 (Originally $89)
-
4. Dancing Shoes
The perfect height for a night out on the town.
Ganni | $315
-
5. Classic Ankle–Strap Sandals
You will get as much use out of this shoe as you do your favorite pair of Nike's.
Express | $60
-
6. Satin Kitten Heeled Slingbacks
A perfect red shoe for when you're feeling extra feminine.
Tabitha Simmons | $478
-
7. Classic Pump
Red. Hot.
Aldo | $90
-
8. Embellished Mules
For the true fashion girl, find a shoe with a little embellishment. Or a lot.
Rochas | $690