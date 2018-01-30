Red Pumps Are The New Red Boots

Last season was all about the red boot. Luxury designers like Balenciaga and Fendi and fast-fashion retailers like Topshop and Steve Madden all made fire engine red boots, promising fashionistas everywhere (no matter your budget) that they would be able to sport the Bella Hadid-approved trend.

But temperatures get warmer (even if that's hard to imagine right now), and your thigh highs have to go bye-bye. That's when the pump comes in. Embrace your new love of red and swap your boots for one of these pumps, below.

