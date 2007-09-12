Behold the bold red lip, a way to add instant glamour, as was the case for Mischa Barton. Get the look by lining and filling lips with lipliner (closely matched or slightly lighter than your lipstick shade). "Liner evens out the lip shape and gives a sharp edge," says makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Forego liner if you have very full lips. "Tap the color onto the lips with your finger so the edge of the lip is soft," says Buckle.