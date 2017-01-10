7 Red Carpet-Worthy Gowns for the Mother-to-Be

Los Angeles native, Andrea Lublin, is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easy going and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, at 13 started designing her own dresses and by the age of 19 she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom. Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.
In honor of Golden Globes weekend, Lublin shares seven insanely chic dresses that are perfect for anyone expecting. A boho look, something off-the-shoulder, and empire waist: something for everyone!
-
1. Off-the-Shoulder Metallic Dress
This fun and flirty dress is perfect for the bohemian mama-to-be. Its flattering ruffles and overall flowy vibe is as comfortable as it is eye-catching. And the metal stripes? That’s just added value.
Rachel Zoe Collection | $525
-
2. Cape-Back Mini Dress
A cape is the perfect wearable trend for an expecting mom. It creates drama without adding too much volume, drawing one's eye to the sleek and sophisticated silhouette. It’s also, simply, fun to wear.
Valentino | $1,770
-
3. Satin Bardot Dress
Every mommy to be needs a great little black dress. This LBD, with the perfect bow detail, can be taken from dinner on the town to the red carpet. And the answer to the question you’re asking yourself? Yes, you CAN wear off the shoulders.
Queen Bee | $64
-
4. Colorblock Gown
The empire waist is a pregnant girl's new bestie. This black and white knockout hits just below the bust emphasizing the beauty of the décolletage while making room for your expanding baby bump.
Jill by Jill Stuart | $298
-
5. Spray Flock Tulle Risque Dress
This is the perfect jewel tone frock to highlight one's burgeoning belly. It's sweet, sexy and chic all in one. It’s also a great option for those not comfortable wearing super short dresses. The overlaid lace gives the appearance of a short dress, but still provides coverage.
Isa Arfen | $1,113
-
6. One Shoulder Caftan Satin Gown
When you're pregnant you've gotta get creative with ways to show off your sexy side and the one shoulder dress is the perfect answer. Combine that with draping that will grow with your changing body and you've got yourself a sexy show-stopper
Rosetta Getty | $1,900
-
7. Reverse Halter Tulle Gown
This delicately gathered tulle gown flows to the ground, elongating the body. Its twisted halter also emphasizes the collarbone and shoulder area. This a dress is a win win whether, pregnant or not!
Monique Lhuillier | $179