THE STYLE Emerald Green Geometrical Gown from the 2008 OscarsWHAT TO LOOK FOR The rich color of this dress is different than basic black, but still subtle if you don't want anything too bold. This style creates curves and should be reserved for those with a small-ish chest.A LESS EXPENSIVE OPTION Enchanted Green Gown, Faviana, $258; at edressme.com