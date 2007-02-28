Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Red Carpet Fashion Flashback
-
1. Reese Witherspoon at the Golden GlobesThe 2006 Walk the Line winner showed her sunny side in a trim Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens frock. She completed the colorful look with jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels and Brian Atwood red satin shoes.
-
2. Reese Witherspoon at the SAG AwardsThe style star proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.
-
3. Reese Witherspoon at the OscarsLast year’s Best Actress winner showed off an hourglass figure in a gown from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens. The fishtail design was completed with petals of chiffon in purple hues.
-
4. PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Critics' Choice AwardsGot goddess? Cruz let her divine self shine through in a draped taupe gown with a touch of lace at the bodice.
-
5. PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Golden GlobesThe Spanish star chose a tiered black tulle gown from Chanel Haute Couture for her first major awards ceremony. “I think she loved that it was sexy and classic,” said her stylist, Estee Stanley. “Of course, nothing is better than a couture Chanel gown,” she added.
-
6. PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Goya AwardsThe actress was all bombshell at the Goya Awards in a corseted white gown with a black lace overlay. She added a hot little accessory later on in the evening-a Best Actress honor.
-
7. PenÃ©lope Cruz at the BAFTAsFor the British Academy Film and Television Awards, Cruz selected a classic black-and-white strapless gown from the Oscar de la Renta resort collection. The embroidered stunner hugged her curves before flaring out into a sweeping train.
-
8. PenÃ©lope Cruz at the OscarsThe leading lady of Volver donned a fanciful blush-pink gown from Atelier Versace. The Madame GrÃ©s-inspired draped bodice flowed into a full skirt covered in shredded chiffon. She finished off the feminine look with Chopard gems and a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
-
9. Cate Blanchett at the Golden GlobesThe Notes on a Scandal star chose a flamenco-hemmed Alexander McQueen gown with panniers at the hips. Her loose hair and fresh makeup gave the elaborate gown a modern makeover.
-
10. Cate Blanchett at the SAG AwardsThe great Cate played up her translucent skin with a shimmering Giorgio Armani sheath dress accented by a Fred Leighton medallion necklace. Her crystal-bedecked shoes were from Armani PrivÃ©.
-
11. Cate Blanchett at the OscarsBlanchett was luminous in a custom-made Armani PrivÃ© mesh gown in glimmering gunmetal. The hem of the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals in a geometric floral pattern. She gave the look further otherworldly appeal with blackened gold earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.
-
12. Jennifer Hudson at the Critics’ Choice AwardsThe sultry star shone in a satin gown with a deep-V neckline. The lingerie-inspired frock had a metallic-brocade bodice that picked up the shimmer of her simple clutch bag and strappy sandals.
-
13. Jennifer Hudson at the Golden GlobesThe Dreamgirl donned a draped Vera Wang gown in deepest navy. Her loose curls and berry-hued lips put the focus on a dazzling smile.
-
14. Jennifer Hudson at the SAG AwardsThe singing star sparkled in a beaded Michael Kors gown that showed off her womanly curves. The deep burgundy dress highlighted her cocoa complexion.
-
15. Jennifer Hudson at the Grammy AwardsRed-hot Hudson went to Roberto Cavalli for her fitted crimson sheath. She accessorized with yellow-gold bangles from Neil Lane jewelry.
-
16. Jennifer Hudson at the OscarsHudson picked up two Oscars on the night of the Academy Awards: a Best Actress statuette and an Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore the fashion forward draped-gown with a silver snakeskin bolero and gems from Fred Leighton.
-
17. Kate Winslet at the Golden GlobesThe Little Children nominee was white-hot in a simple strapless gown from Azzaro by Vanessa Seward. She gave the look sparkle with diamonds from Chopard and a clutch from Roger Vivier.
-
18. Kate Winslet at the BAFTAsThe British beauty walked her hometown red carpet in a black satin Ben de Lisi gown. The full skirt and coronet belt showed off her narrow waist.
-
19. Kate Winslet at the OscarsWinslet was sleek in a silk Valentino Couture gown in pale seafoam green. A draped scarf detail recalled the drama of the 1930’s-era silver screen. The actress finished the look with understated jewels from Chopard and a vintage clutch from Bulgari.
Video Exclusive: In Style Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein reviews the gowns that graced the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes and Oscars.
1 of 19
Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes
The 2006 Walk the Line winner showed her sunny side in a trim Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens frock. She completed the colorful look with jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels and Brian Atwood red satin shoes.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM