5 Ones to Watch on the Golden Globes Red Carpet Tonight

We already know that red carpet veterans like Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Winslet will bring their fashion A-game to the Golden Globes. But there is a new squad of actresses gunning for the best dressed list this awards season.
From The Danish Girl’s Alicia Vikander and her love of Louis Vuitton to Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan's eclectic mix, read on to know exactly which newcomer might steal the show this Sunday.
1. Brie Larson
Larson had a huge year, starring in Room and Trainwreck, both of which are nominated for Best Picture in a Drama and Comedy categories. And since she is also up for Best Actress for her performance in Room, we’re pretty sure she’s going to turn it up on the red carpet. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the star has recently stunned in embroidered Giambattista Valli Couture (above), body-hugging Jason Wu and minimalist Calvin Klein Collection.
2. Alicia Vikander
Vikander might be the biggest breakout style star of the year, nabbing a coveted contract with Louis Vuitton in addition to her Golden Globe nominations for The Danish Girl and Ex Machina. And while she often goes with LV for big events, her choices still feel unexpected and fresh, thanks to their customized detailing and modern accessorizing by stylist Victoria Sekrier.
3. Kate Mara
Though sister Rooney, who is nominated for Carol, is best known as the family’s fashion risk-taker, Kate has been commanding attention as well. As part of the ensemble cast of The Martian, up for Best Motion Picture Comedy, she has turned to major labels like Christian Dior Couture (above), Valentino, and Marc Jacobs for premieres.
4. Zoë Kravitz
We're not surprised that Zoë Kravitz injects an effortlessly cool vibe into everything she wears—her parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, after all. But she does keep us guessing, balancing avant-garde looks by her pal Alexander Wang, with ethereal gowns by brands like Valentino (above). Either way, we know she won’t disappoint if her film Mad Max: Fury Road nabs Best Motion Picture Drama.
5. Saoirse Ronan
Ronan might be young—she's just 21—but she strengthens her distinctive style with every appearance. The Irish actress has slayed everything from Burberry sequins (above) to a watercolor prints by Emilia Wickstead. We predict you’ll see her in something decidedly feminine if she nabs a Golden Globe for her performance in Brooklyn.