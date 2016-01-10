5 Ones to Watch on the Golden Globes Red Carpet Tonight

We already know that red carpet veterans like Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Winslet will bring their fashion A-game to the Golden Globes. But there is a new squad of actresses gunning for the best dressed list this awards season.

From The Danish Girl’s Alicia Vikander and her love of Louis Vuitton to Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan's eclectic mix, read on to know exactly which newcomer might steal the show this Sunday.