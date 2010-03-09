Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Spiegel DressWe're loving this body-slimming number-it's the perfect LRD.
V-neck sheath dress, $64; at spiegel.com.
-Leora Schwed
-
2. Jimmy Choo PumpsPunch up jeans or an LBD with Jimmy Choo’s "va-va-voom" five-inch peep-toes in crimson red.
Patent leather peep-toe pump, $665; at footcandyshoes.com.
-
3. Samy Hair SprayMaximum hold doesn’t need to max out your budget. A mist of this non-sticky spray means gravity-defying styles last all night.
Fat Hair amplifying hair spray, $12; at drugstore.com.
-
4. Modern Alchemy CandleA candle that emits a sexy red glow and an alluring, spicy scent.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Opium Den candle, $30; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
5. Peugeot Salt & Pepper MillsAdd some spice to your kitchen table with these bright red lacquer grinders.
Red lacquer mills, $40; at surlatable.com.
-
6. Rebecca Taylor SkirtCelebrate spring's arrival by pairing this flirty floral with a simple tank and flat sandals in a neutral or muted metallic.
Godet poppy-print skirt, $375; at net-a-porter.com.
-
7. Leila Wrap BraceletThe bright red leather and brass pendant combo gives jeans and tees a little pop of color.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Bali oval wrap bracelet, $41; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
8. Le Creuset JugA fun cherry red pitcher will liven up any mixer.
Breakfast jug, $50; at lecreuset.co.uk.
-
9. Kiehl's Skincare KitDeep crimson bottles send an accurate message: The acai berries inside pack a powerful antioxidant punch.
Açaí Damage-Repairing Skincare Collection, $24.50-$49; at kiehls.com.
-
10. Amrita Singh SandalsOffset these ruby sandals with a nude pedicure and you're ready to pound the summer pavement.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Willa sandal, $28; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
11. Barneys New York ThrowBarneys' zigzag throw in sumptuous lambswool keeps you warm in an array of rich hues from deep bordeaux to fiery red.
Ibiza zigzag throw, $365; at barneys.com.
-
12. American Eagle Outfitters ShirtPair a large print gingham oxford with white jeans for a crisp spring picnic or denim shorts for a stroll down the beach.
Gingham shirt, $40; at ae.com.
-
13. 2Modern TrayFor papers or perfume bottles, this sleek lucite tray adds polish to a desktop or vanity.
Boom simple tray, $65; at 2modern.com.
