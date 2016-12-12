A New Sunglasses Collaboration That You'll Want to Wear—Even in the Winter

If you like Rag & Bone and you like to wear sunglasses (that should be anyone reading this), then this news is going to be like a ray of sunshine, especially amid all this talk of bundling up and prepping for winter (blegh). America's contemporary-cool lifestyle brand Rag & Bone has teamed up with French eyewear line Vuarnet (you may also remember the brand from its graphic tees that were all the rage in the '80s and '90s). Together, the two have collaborated on four styles: two riffs on iconic pairs (Glacier and Legend 02), along with two new silhouettes (Cable Car and District).

"We reinterpreted their classics in colorways that embody the rag & bone man and woman," says Marcus Wainwright, Rag & Bone's CEO, founder, and creative director. "Nothing overly elaborate—just cool styles that anyone can wear. The collaboration speaks to a mutual dedication to craftsmanship."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Vuarnet's CEO Lionel Giraud echoes that sentiment: "Such a collaboration is really a great opportunity for Vuarnet to establish and share our philosophy in the balance of excellence and cool." They both used the word "cool" to describe the collection, and it's because, to put it most simply, it is cool. Made in France, the quality lenses are durable, UV-protected, and, to reiterate the above point, they're cool. Scroll through to take a look at what we're talking about and shop them, available now at rag-bone.com.