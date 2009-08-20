Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rachel Zoe's Top 10 Fall Must-Haves
1. The Biker JacketRACHEL SAYS:
"The more fitted, the better. The oversize leather jacket was an '80s trend-I wasn't a fan."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Plastic Island jacket, $180; at chickdowntown.com.
? Biker jackets for under $100.
The star of Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project shared her favorite trends and we tracked down the hottest finds. Tune in Monday, August 24th for Season 2 of the celebrity stylist's must-see show.
2. The Over-the-Knee BootRACHEL SAYS:
"This is for the fashion-daring! They look great with an oversize chunky-knit sweater."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Cynthia Vincent boots, $475; at my-wardrobe.com.
? Over-The-Knee boots for under $100.
3. Studded BagsRACHEL SAYS:
"The biggest thing in handbags is studs and grommets. There's definitely a biker chick influence."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Be & D bag, $795; at Bloomingdales.com.
? Studded bags for under $100.
4. The Boyfriend JeanRACHEL SAYS:
"A key staple that looks great with a pair of ankle boots and a beat-up bomber jacket. These jeans are baggy, so make sure to keep everything else fitted."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Vigoss jeans, $33; at tillys.com.
? Boyfriend jeans for under $100.
5. The Tuxedo JacketRACHEL SAYS:
"Works either oversize or shrunken. This jacket looks great layered over a basic T-shirt or dressed up with a statement necklace."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Abaete jacket, $258; at chickdowntown.com.
? Tuxedo jackets for under $100.
6. LeggingsRACHEL SAYS:
"I'm loving leggings! Everyone from Rag and Bone to Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton has them this season. There are embellishments like leather or zippers and lots of great prints."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Lna leggings, $99; chickdowntown.com.
? Tuxedo jackets for under $100.
7. The Statement NecklaceRACHEL SAYS:
"There are endless amounts of statement necklaces for fall. Pair one with jeans and T-shirt to mix glamour with grunge, or use it to accessorize a cocktail dress."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Banana Republic necklace, $150; at bananarepublic.com.
? Statement necklaces for under $100.
8. The Trench CoatRACHEL SAYS:
"A trench is a great investment piece that works on everyone. For fall, try one in a bright color, or a different texture like nylon. Or add a great belt to a basic trench."
SHOP THE TREND:
? A.P.C. trench, $480; at net-a-porter.com.
? Trench coats for under $100.
9. BeltsRACHEL SAYS:
"Skinny, wide, '80s grommets-every belt is in! Wear it on your waist to flatter your figure if you have larger hips."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Linea Pelle belt, $125; at dianiboutique.com.
? Belts for under $100.
10. The CapeRACHEL SAYS:
"Capes work with any tailored outfit-leggings, skinny jeans, a pencil skirt and fitted knit sweater."
SHOP THE TREND:
? Paul & Joe cape, $945; at net-a-porter.com.
? Capes for under $100.
