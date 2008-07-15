The celebrity stylist, whose clients include Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson, has more than 200 pairs of heels. "The higher, the better! I don't own flats. Well, I got a pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers once, but I haven't taken them out of the box." When in L.A., Zoe stashes heels-Lanvins, Louboutins, etc.-in her car and changes a few times a day. "Even if I'm traveling for a weekend, I take 20 pairs of shoes." She packs them in their pouches (to prevent scratching) inside a structured soft suitcase.



Zoe, who stars in The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo in September, gives us the lowdown on a few of her best pairs.