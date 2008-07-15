Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Rachel Zoe's Shoe Diary
1. Rachel ZoeThe celebrity stylist, whose clients include Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson, has more than 200 pairs of heels. "The higher, the better! I don't own flats. Well, I got a pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers once, but I haven't taken them out of the box." When in L.A., Zoe stashes heels-Lanvins, Louboutins, etc.-in her car and changes a few times a day. "Even if I'm traveling for a weekend, I take 20 pairs of shoes." She packs them in their pouches (to prevent scratching) inside a structured soft suitcase.
Zoe, who stars in The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo in September, gives us the lowdown on a few of her best pairs.
2. Dancin' Shoes"That's my road test: Can I dance in them? These Yves Saint Laurents are so comfortable."
3. Her Husband's Favorite"For him the less complicated the shoe, the sexier it is. He loves my Brian Atwood classic patent pumps."
4. Bad-Weather Boots"This is my fourth pair of Jenni Kayne patent ankle boots. They hold up through rain and snow."
5. Two-of-a-Kind"These crocodile Missonis with ostrich heels were a gift from Margherita Missoni. I don't even think they were ever produced."
6. Pumps that Last"I've worn these Alexander McQueen python pumps for over two years, and they still look brand new."
7. Breathtaking Balenciagas"How amazing, and how high, are these Balenciagas? But as soon as I get in the car, they have to come off!"
