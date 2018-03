From Cameron Diaz to Anne Hathaway to Liv Tyler, stylist Rachel Zoe has honed the wardrobes of some of Hollywood's most stylish A-listers. Now, her new book, Style A to Zoe: The Art of Fashion, Beauty and Everything Glamour (written with Rose Apodaca), lets the rest of us in on her signature look.Zoe is all about subtle sexuality. "Seduction is a big part of glamour," writes the stylist. "It's more of a suggestion in the eyes or mannerisms. A flash of leg or shoulder can do it, too." Just like Jennifer Garner in orange Valentino at the 2004 Oscars, and, of course, Keira Knightley in custom Vera Wang at the 2006 Academy Awards.