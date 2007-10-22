No one has ever accused Rachel Zoe of being politically correct. "I love a tan," writes Zoe. "I don't fake bake. I soak the rays directly from the source. And I don't make any apologies for it." Still, Zoe does not recommend that her clients follow her lead. "I don't encourage a tan when we do red carpet," she told us. Jennifer Garner's golden glow at the 2007 Golden Globes was pure coincidence. "She looked so sexy and natural, kind of effortless and didn't look like she spent a lot of time getting ready," Zoe says of Garner's Gucci gown. "She felt so good in it. Just young and cool and comfortable."