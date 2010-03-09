Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
PURPLE
-
1. Conscious Jewelry NecklaceInstantly punch up an outfit with eye-popping amethyst stones on a radiant gold chain.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Amethyst necklace, $225; flash sale no longer in progress.
-Leora Schwed
-
2. Halston Heritage DressThis deep violet dress with metallic stripes and intricate pleating flatters your curves. Add a great pair of strappy sandals, some bold bangles and you’re ready for a chic night out.
Pleated cocktail dress, $435; at singer22.com.
-
3. MAC Powder BlushSwirl this raisin-y blush on your cheeks for a rich flush-the hint of sparkle will keep it from looking muddy.
Give me Liberty Powder Blush in Dirty Plum, $18.50; at maccosmetics.com.
-
4. Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz PillowAdd a touch of glamour to your boudoir with this satin rosette pillow in deep sultry plum.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Fiona pillow, $18; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
5. Michael Michael Kors SunglassesFor an effortless spring look, add these clear Lucite frames with purple lenses to jeans and a light-colored leather jacket.
Medina aviators, $85; at MichaelKors.com.
-
6. D.L. & Co CandleA mix of sweet jasmine and spicy pepper creates this sexy scent that will add a luxurious accent to any room.
Exclusive HauteLook Price: Black Dahlia candle, $45; flash sale no longer in progress.
-
7. Davines MOMO Anti-Frizz FluidTames even the peskiest frizz with soothing botanicals-we give extra points for its nostalgic grape bubblegum shade.
Moisturizing Anti-Frizz Protective Fluid, $17.99; at folica.com.
-
8. Crate and Barrel DinnerwareA subtly patterned set of dishes from Crate and Barrel lends an arty vibe to your table.
Provence dinnerware, $100/4; at crateandbarrel.com.
-
9. Bottega Veneta BagA deep purple hobo in soft leather casts an air of refinement and elegance to even the most casual spring outfits.
Large Intrecciato bag, $2,380; at bottegaveneta.com.
-
10. Bath & Body Works PerfumeBring out your inner hippie with this heady fragrance made of jasmine, wild goji berries and sandalwood.
Moonlight Magic Eau de Toilette, $29.50; at bathandbodyworks.com.
1 of 10
