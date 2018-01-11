3 Cute Puffer Pairings Inspired By Street Style Stars

Whether you survived the bomb cyclone and 30 degrees feels like reason enough to dress up, or are just looking for a little outfit inspiration to get you out of your winter doldrums, look no further. We took to the street to find the best outfit ideas featuring the quintessential winter wardrobe hero: the puffer jacket.

At the heart of these style equations, you'll find pieces that you probably already own (or possibly have been thinking about buying). When styled in a refreshing way, these outfit combinations are sure to put a little pep in your step.

VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats In 60 Seconds

Take a peek through our roundup below to see how simple it really is to look cute even on the coldest of days.